Maui firefighters battle fast-moving brush fire near Puunene Post Office

The Maui Fire Department says it is responding to a fast-moving brush fire in Central Maui this afternoon.

As of 1:40 p.m., police have closed Maui Veterans Highway and evacuations are underway at the Maui Humane Society’s Puunene shelter and the Central Maui Baseyard.

“This is a rapidly moving fire, and I ask everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution and avoid this area as much as possible,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a release.

The fire started just after 1 p.m. today in the vicinity of the old Puunene School and the Puunene Post Office.

MFD’s Air-One helicopter is on scene along with multiple MFD units. Several pieces of heavy equipment were also dispatched to the area to assist with cutting firebreaks.