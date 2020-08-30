Multiple agencies pitch in to rescue man from ocean near Chinaman’s Hat

First responders from the Honolulu Fire Department, Department of Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Services worked together to rescue a man from waters near Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Windward Oahu today.
EMS said the man experienced a medical condition around noon, with Ocean Safety personnel administering treament on the water before HFD airlifted him to shore.
After receiving additional treatment at the scene, EMS transported the man to an emergency room in stable condition.
