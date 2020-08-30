comscore Red flag warning issued for Kauai, Niihau through Monday afternoon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a red flag warning for the leeward portions of Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m. Monday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly in these conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The public should not participate in any outdoor burning.

The warning was issued at 10 a.m. today. For updates, call (808) 245-6001 or visit the NWS website.

