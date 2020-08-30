Woman, 25, dies after jumping into ocean at China Walls

A local woman, 25, died Saturday after being pulled from the ocean at the surf break known as China Walls.

Honolulu Emergency Services said the woman, who according to witnesses had jumped into the water and experienced trouble getting back out, was not breathing when paramedics responded around 6:30 p.m., when Ocean Safety crews were already off-duty for the day. Others in the water held the woman’s head above water and managed to move her onto a ledge, where they performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Life saving efforts, however, were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identification is pending.