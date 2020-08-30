Reality series ‘Temptation Island’ to begin filming again on Maui

Maui filming of the reality series “Temptation Island” is back on again after obtaining authorization from Mayor Michael Victorino following a review of the production company’s health security plan and testing protocols.

Trade Winds Production will have exclusive use of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, not including the beach, which will remain open to the public, according to the county. The company also is making arrangements for its own medical team to reside at the resort for the length of the production, which is set to start sometime next month.

“We have reviewed the production company’s extensive safety protocols and precautions, which includes having a team of doctors, nurses and medical professionals on-site for the duration of filming,” Victorino said in a statement. “Review of the production company’s contingency plans also ensures the protection of cast, crew and our community.

“We believe the protocols and guidelines of our film industry can provide a safe and responsible model for our residents to return to work and rebuild our local economy.”

The USA Network show received approval months ago from the Hawaii State Film Commission to begin filming on Maui on Sept. 23 but the recent spike in coronavirus cases prompted Victorino and producers to postpone production until protocols could be established.

“Temptation Island,” which shot its two previous seasons on Maui, will be the first major film or television production in Hawaii since the COVID-19 outbreak started.

Officials earlier said the production will spend $7.5 million in Hawaii and that in addition to mainland cast and crew, 80 to 100 Hawaii residents and 75 hotel workers will be hired.

Trade Winds Production’s health security plan includes COVID-19 testing for all cast and crew flying to Maui 72 hours prior to their flight and direct transportation to the Andaz resort, where they will complete a modified seven-day quarantine.

Hotel staff will not enter their hotel rooms during the quarantine period, officials said. Andaz workers were given the option to stay at the resort and within the production “bubble,” the county said, and those who choose to go back and forth from home will not be allowed to physically interact with cast or crew members and will be subject to additional daily COVID-19 testing.

Another round of cast and crew testing will take place on the fifth and sixth days after arrival and once the modified quarantine is completed, the cast and crew will be allowed to work on the production. Anyone testing positive will immediately be placed in supervised isolation.

Additionally, cast and crew will be required to use KN95 masks, except when eating or in their rooms.

The rules are based on the COVID-19 Guidelines for the Film Industry prepared by the Honolulu Film Office and approved by Gov. David Ige. Officials said the “Temptation Island” production also will be following guidelines in the film industry’s “The Safe Way Forward” handbook.

The plans were also approved by the IATSE Local 665 union and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 union, the county said.

State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson said in a statement that “this production will succeed in providing the safest possible work environment for the all the employees involved … . The production’s small, self-contained footprint also helps protect Maui’s environment from potential impacts while boosting local economic activity.”