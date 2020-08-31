Raid on Aiea house nets illegal gambling machines, arrest

Honolulu police have seized more than a dozen gambling machines and devices in a recent raid at a residence in Aiea.

Police said officers of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Ulune Street Thursday with the help of officers from the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

Police also recovered cash from the alleged gambling house.

Officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Officers also cited six others for allegedly violating the city’s emergency order for gatherings.

Thursday was the first day of Oahu’s two-week stay-at-home/work-from-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotlines at 723-3933.