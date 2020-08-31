VIDEO: Gov. David Ige announces veto list

Gov. David Ige today announced his intent to veto six bills passed by the Hawaii State Legislature during its most recent session.

Ige said he intends to veto the following bills:

>> HB 1523 (Regarding the use of CARES Act funds by DOE for device purchases)

>> HB 1846 (Regarding state energy efficiency efforts)

>> HB 2124 (Amends State Ethics Code)

>> SB 2206 (Regarding BLNR issuing temporary permits for homeless shelters)

>> SB 2523 (Regarding DPS appropriation of funds for community based work furlough programs for females)

>> SB 2638 (Regarding a pilot program to strengthen state response to domestic violence)

“If a bill is on this list, it doesn’t mean I will veto it,” Ige said. “It means that we are under current review and may veto those measures. I may still decide to sign them or let them become law without my signature.”

Some of the bills on the list, Ige said, are unnecessary. Others were “flawed,” he said, with the potential of doing more harm than good.

Ige has until Sept. 15 to make a decision whether or not to veto the bills.

Watch a replay of the briefing via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.