Live broadcast of 75th end-of-WWII commemoration begins this morning

The live broadcast today for the 75th end of World War II commemoration on the battleship Missouri in Pearl Harbor will be available via satellite around the globe beginning at 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time, officials said.

The pre-event program begins at 8:05 a.m. The official commemoration begins at 9:02 a.m.

Thirteen World War II veterans who live in Hawaii are expected as special guests. They range in age from 92 to 99.

Dozens of mainland wartime veterans were expected to attend, but the trip to Oahu was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Commemorative dinners, a vintage warbird open house, a movie premiere and a parade were also cancelled.

A warbird flyover featuring more than a dozen airplanes is planned early in the schedule and a Navy ship “pass and review” will take place with historic Pearl Harbor as the backdrop.

More than 800 fighters and bombers overflew the USS Missouri in an overwhelming show of force when Japan signed the surrender on the battleship on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay ending World War II.

F-22 Raptor fighters are expected to conduct a “missing man” formation.

The ceremony on the fantail of the Missouri will feature music by the U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Marines Corps Forces Pacific Bands and a parade of colors.

Organizers said the keynote speech will be given by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is a guest speaker.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will provide a video message.

Steve Colon, a retired Navy captain and co-chair of the 75th World War II commemoration planning committee in Hawaii, will also speak, along with Gov. David Ige.

The livestream of the event will be available at 75thwwiicommemoration.org/live and on Facebook.

For more information go to 75thwwiicommemoration.org.