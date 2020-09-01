Kokua Line: How to get a disability parking placard or bus pass now that Oahu’s satellite city halls are closed

Numerous readers are asking what to do now that appointments at Honolulu County’s driver license centers and satellite city halls have been canceled during Oahu’s second work-from-home, stay-at-home order, which lasts through at least Sept. 9.

Question: I had an appointment for Wednesday at a satellite city hall to get a temporary disability parking placard, the red one. What do I do now?

Answer: “Due to Mayor Caldwell’s stay-at-home order, all appointments from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9 were automatically canceled. Therefore … you may submit your completed disability parking permit application (Form PA1) and a copy of your ID by mail. If applying for a temporary placard or a replacement of a lost, unexpired placard, include a $12 check made payable to the City and County of Honolulu. Mail all items to: Department of Customer Serv­ices, Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing, City & County of Honolulu, P.O. Box 30310, Honolulu, HI 96820-0310, Attn: Special Services,” said Bryan K. Mick, a coordinator for the state’s Disability and Communication Access Board.

Another reader asked how to renew a long-term (blue) placard. There’s no fee for that and the mailing address is different. To renew a long-term placard (blue), use the Form PA2 application and mail it to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801, Mick said.

Find more information on the DCAB website, at health.hawaii.gov/dcab/, on the city’s Department of Customer Services website, at honolulu.gov/csd

DCAB’s website says that the expiration dates on long-term (blue) placards have been suspended, while the expiration dates on temporary (red) placards issued since November 2019 have been extended through Sept. 30, 2020.

The CSD website says that all disability parking placards issued in Honolulu County will be processed by mail only until further notice; this applies whether they are temporary or long-term placards being issued for the first time or being renewed. Links to instructions and forms can be found on the CSD website and on DCAB’s website.

Q: I usually renew my bus pass at a satellite city hall, but now that they are closed again, what do I do?

A: If you want to buy a monthly bus pass, sales locations on Oahu include TheBus Pass Office at Kalihi Transit Center, 7-Eleven Stores, Foodland Stores and Times Supermarkets, according to TheBus website, thebus.org. A customer service representative at TheBus Pass Office confirmed by telephone that the website’s information is current.

If you want to buy an annual pass, you’ll have to do so at TheBus Pass Office at the Kalihi Transit Center, or wait until the satellite city halls reopen.

Be forewarned that all bus pass sales are final, and the validity of a September bus pass will not be extended, even if service is disrupted, the website says.

Q: Luckily I had an appointment at the Downtown Satellite City Hall to renew my license on Aug. 25, not knowing they would close two days later. Will I still get my permanent license on time, or are they not working at all?

A: You should receive your plastic card as usual. City staff continue to work behind the scenes, processing transactions completed before the shutdown, as well as those that continue to be submitted online or by mail. It’s the face-to-face appointments that were canceled, not administrative work. For more information, go to honolulu.gov/csd and click on “Changes to Operations.”

Mahalo

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to two good Samaritans who picked me up when I fell in the Kailua Longs parking garage last Thursday. They also waited until I was safely picked up by the ambulance! — Grateful senior citizen

