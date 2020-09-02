5 staff, 2 inmates within Department of Public Safety test positive for COVID-19

Five staff and two inmates in the state Department of Public Safety’s Corrections Division have tested positive for COVID-19, the department reported today.

Three staff and two inmates were from Oahu Community Correctional Center along with two deputy sheriffs tested positive for the virus.

Within the division, there are now 49 active cases among staff: 43 at OCCC; two at Halawa Correctional Facility; two at the Women’s Community Correctional Center; and the two new cases within the Sheriff Division.

That’s up from the 47 active cases Tuesday.

There have been 79 staff overall who have tested positive for the virus.

The deputy sheriffs worked in separate sections. One is the Sheriff Division Airport Section and last worked Saturday. The deputy sheriff received a positive result today. The airport section offices have been sanitized, DPS said.

The other is from the Sheriff Division Kapolei Court Section and last worked Friday. The deputy sheriff also received a positive test today. DPS said it is working on sanitizing the Kapolei cellblock.

Other staff in the airport section and the Kapolei section have been notified and encouraged to contact their health care provide for further assistance about possible exposure.

There are also 51 inmates — all from OCCC — who still have COVID-19, DPS said. That’s a drop from Tuesday, when were 73 inmates who were labeled as “active” cases.

There have been a total of 281 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two new cases at OCCC were among the 87 total tests that DPS received today for facility. It also received 15 OCCC staff results.

All transports to court on Oahu have been suspended through Friday, DPS said. Video hearings will still be accommodated.