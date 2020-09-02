Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces his family is recovering from COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he and his family — his wife and two daughters — tested positive for COVID-19.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally as well,” he said in an Instagram post today.

Johnson, who spent much of his childhood in Hawaii, didn’t say how much the virus affected his or his family’s health, but noted that they are currently “at the other end of it.”

“We as a family, are good. … We are no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, healthy,” he said.

Johnson said he acquired the virus from close family friends.

“These are people who we love and trust. These are people who we still love and trust. … They’re devastated that it led to them infecting our family,” he said.

He said his family has been disciplined about their health and quarantine and isolation practices, but the takeaway from his family’s exposure to the virus has been to be even more disciplined.

“I feel like we have done a pretty good job about protecting our family, but like a lot of you guys, having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones — of course you want that, because you want that connection and you want to be with the people that you love,” Johnson said. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away. … What I am saying is, now apply even an greater discipline.”

He said he will implement new, more aggressive measures in his home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson also used the announcement to advocate for COVID-19 testing and healthy living, urging in particular for people have their “immunity boosted.”

He then expressed frustration about the politicization of some health protocols during the era of COVID-19.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it a part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics — wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. It is the responsible thing to do,” he said.