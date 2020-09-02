comscore Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces his family is recovering from COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces his family is recovering from COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:01 pm
  • INVISION / AP Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Jumanji The Next Level,” in central London on Dec. 5.

    INVISION / AP

    Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Jumanji The Next Level,” in central London on Dec. 5.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he and his family — his wife and two daughters — tested positive for COVID-19.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally as well,” he said in an Instagram post today.

Johnson, who spent much of his childhood in Hawaii, didn’t say how much the virus affected his or his family’s health, but noted that they are currently “at the other end of it.”

“We as a family, are good. … We are no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, healthy,” he said.

Johnson said he acquired the virus from close family friends.

“These are people who we love and trust. These are people who we still love and trust. … They’re devastated that it led to them infecting our family,” he said.

He said his family has been disciplined about their health and quarantine and isolation practices, but the takeaway from his family’s exposure to the virus has been to be even more disciplined.

“I feel like we have done a pretty good job about protecting our family, but like a lot of you guys, having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones — of course you want that, because you want that connection and you want to be with the people that you love,” Johnson said. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away. … What I am saying is, now apply even an greater discipline.”

He said he will implement new, more aggressive measures in his home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson also used the announcement to advocate for COVID-19 testing and healthy living, urging in particular for people have their “immunity boosted.”

He then expressed frustration about the politicization of some health protocols during the era of COVID-19.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it a part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics — wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. It is the responsible thing to do,” he said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (6)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Newly hired head of Hawaii’s contact tracing progam asks for leave, cites chain-of-command issues at Department of Health
Next Story
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of ‘Miracle Mets’, dies at 75
Looking Back

Scroll Up