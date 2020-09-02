Hawaii reports 1 coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 339 new cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today recorded one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 339 new cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 75 fatalities and 8,991 cases.

A total of 63 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 185,000 today.

No immediate information on the latest fatality was released.

In the past seven days, health officials have reported that a total of 20 people with COVID-19 in Hawaii have died.

Health officials said 90 of today’s new cases are previously diagnosed cases from between Aug. 20 and Monday “whose reporting was delayed as the result of an error … that has subsequently been corrected.” Also, “as a result of updated information,” one case was re-categorized from Honolulu to the Big Island, and one case from Honolulu was removed from the totals.

The total new cases today included 303 on Oahu, 34 on Hawaii island and two in Maui County.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 8,149 on Oahu, 418 in Hawaii County, 342 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 25 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,227 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,689 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-five new release cases — 46 on Oahu, eight on the Big Island and one on Maui — were reported today.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Surge testing on the H-3 freeway will resume Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 5,220 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 339 positive cases representing 6.5% of the total tested. Of the 207,406 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.3% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 552 have required hospitalizations, with 20 new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 550 hospitalizations within the state, 488 have been on Oahu, 45 on Maui, 16 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,243 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 198 releases, and Maui has seen 193 patients released. Kauai has one active infection, according to Health Department figures.

This breaking news story will be updated again.