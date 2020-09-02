Illegal game room raid results in 1 arrest

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man during a raid at an illegal game room in Kalihi on Tuesday night.
Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room on Kokea Street.
Police said officers recovered a firearm from the game room and seized more than a dozen gambling machines as well as cash and drugs.
Police arrested the suspect at about 11:30 p.m. on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second-degree and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.
