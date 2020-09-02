Newly hired head of Hawaii’s contact tracing progam asks for leave, cites chain-of-command issues at Department of Health

The state Department of Health’s beleaguered contact tracing program appears to have hit another hurdle.

Dr. Emily Roberson, who was hired July 16 to lead the Health Department’s Disease Investigation Branch, including its contact tracing program, has requested a leave of absence to begin today for an unspecified amount of time.

DOH spokeswoman Janice Okubo confirmed today that Roberson is on leave and said Deputy Director Danette Wong Tomiyasu remains in charge of the contact tracing program for the state during that time. Okubo did not provide a reason for the leave, and did not address allegations that they were related to chain-of-command issues.

Roberson’s leave follows Monday’s announcement that DOH director Bruce Anderson is retiring Sept. 15. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said he did not ask Anderson to leave; however, the change was largely supported in the community as a step toward restoring public confidence.

It was just Aug. 19 when Roberson appeared at a media briefing at the Hawai’i Convention Center to address contact tracer concerns alongside Ige, Anderson and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth Hara. During the briefing, officials took the media on a tour of a new center work site set up in anticipation that DOH’s contact tracing program would ramp up.

Their appearance and Roberson’s hiring followed complaints about how Anderson and State Epidemiologist Sarah Park had handled the state’s COVID-19 response, especially in regard to contact tracing.

Park is still on the job. She is no longer supposed to be leading contact tracing; however,critics have been rumbling for weeks that she is still micro-managing those efforts.

It was initially reported by Honolulu Civil Beat that Roberson sent an email this morning to Danette Tomiyasu and Keith Kawaoka, who are deputy directors of the Department of Health. Other DOH officials were copied on the email, including Dr. Libby Char, an emergency room physician, who takes over as interim DOH director effective Sept. 16.

“It is clear that there is significant confusion regarding whose authority and which directives I should be following with regards to COVID-19 contact tracing in Hawaii,” Roberson wrote the email. “These issues need to be worked out by DOH leadership before I can effectively perform my job duties.”

In today’s email, Roberson said she wanted to go on leave in order to “avoid making any unintentional missteps that could inadvertently compromise the COVID-19 response.”

She said she wanted to stay on leave until the “chain of command with regards to COVID-19 contract tracing efforts in Hawaii can be clarified by leadership.”

Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Roberson could not be reached for comment. However, her email suggests, that the state is still having leadership issues with standing up an effective contact tracing program.

Anderson’s exit followed widespread criticism that he had failed to build up the state’s COVID-19 testing resources and its contact tracing capability. He was criticized for withholding, or not collecting, information on positive cases that could help the public understand how the disease is spreading.

At the height of the criticism, the Hawaii Government Employees Association filed a grievance, which is still outstanding, that alleged there were only 15 epidemiological specialists on Oahu and three on the neighbor islands to perform contact tracing for thousands of potential COVID-19 cases. HGEA also alleged employees were overworked, inadequately trained and those sent into the field lacked proper protective equipment.

National recommendations vary, but based on population, it’s been suggested that Hawaii should have between 420 and 564 contact tracers.

“The Department of Health is continuing to expand its contact tracing program and currently has 212 contact tracers. Additional contact tracers are being employed with support from the City and County of Honolulu,” Okubo said today.

Local politicians, including Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki, have expressed displeasure with DOH’s unwillingness to accept offers from the University of Hawaii, private Hawaii universities, the Hawaii National Guard and Department of Defense to provide additional trained contact tracers, including some at no cost.

Amid these allegations, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called for the firing of DOH director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Sarah Park for a second-time. In April, she’d also urged changes.

U.S. Rep Anna Eshoo, chairwoman congressional subcommittee on health, even sent Ige a letter last month expressing concern on Hawaii’s rise in coronavirus cases. She questioned whether DOH has stood up an adequate contact tracing and testing program. She also wanted an accounting of how Hawaii had spent the $50 million in federal coronavirus relief aid that was given to ensure “adequate resources to track, trace and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.