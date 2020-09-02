comscore VIDEO: Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations acting director, joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations acting director, joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE Anne Perreira-Eustaquio serves as acting director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, replacing Scott Murakami who resigned as director on Aug. 5.

    COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

    Anne Perreira-Eustaquio serves as acting director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, replacing Scott Murakami who resigned as director on Aug. 5.

Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, acting director at the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, joined Spotlight Hawaii, a new series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, and took viewer questions.

Watch via the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (4)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
CDC tells states how to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine by early November
Next Story
Board of Water Supply finishes repairs to 36-inch water main in Hawaii Kai
Looking Back

Scroll Up