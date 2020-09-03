Kindergartner at Le Jardin Academy tests positive for coronavirus

A kindergartner at Le Jardin Academy has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case at the private school in Kailua.

The student was last on campus Aug. 28 and is now in quarantine, according to a news release issued by the school today.

Le Jardin said: “It has been determined that the student did not acquire the coronavirus from an LJA student or employee.”

The school immediately notified the state Department of Health concerning the positive case and closed all affected classrooms, restrooms and playgrounds to be deep-cleaned and disinfected.

The school has advised staff and students who were in close contact with the kindergartner to self-quarantine and seek COVID-19 testing.

Le Jardin conducted internal contract tracing procedures via trained and certified contract tracers. The school currently has eight certified in-house contract tracers.

The school has an estimated enrollment of 800 students in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.