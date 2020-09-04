Grammy-winning music producer Rick Rubin cited for breaking Kauai’s 14-day travel quarantine

Music producer Rick Rubin was cited Wednesday morning for violating the state’s 14-day travel quarantine order on Kauai, the Kauai Police Department confirmed.
At 6 a.m. Rubin was with a paparazzo walking in an empty area of Anini Beach near his lodging, KPD spokeswoman Coco Zickos said.
The paparazzo had been following Rubin since he flew into Kauai on Tuesday.
Rubin is an accomplished producer, with 18 Grammy nominations and eight wins. He’s worked with artists such as Johnny Cash, the Chicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Justin Timberlake.
Rubin’s court date is Dec. 9.
