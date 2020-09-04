comscore Keahuolu courthouse employee tests positive for coronavirus, was initally misinformed of test result | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Keahuolu courthouse employee tests positive for coronavirus, was initally misinformed of test result

  • Today

An employee at the Keahuolu courthouse at the Kona Judiciary Complex has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee last worked on Monday. After getting tested Tuesday, the individual was first told the test result was negative. The state judiciary said the employee was later informed Thursday that the initial information given was incorrect and the test was positive.

The state judiciary notified the Hawaii Department of Health. Co-workers who worked with the affected employee were advised to contact their medical providers.

The Kona District Court courtroom is closed today for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. All traffic and criminal cases will be postponed.

This is the second positive case for a judiciary employee on Hawaii island.

