Hawaii sees 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 221 new cases as statewide tally grows to 9,693

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 221 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 84 fatalities and 9,693 cases.

No further details were provided about the latest deaths on Oahu.

A total of 72 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 188,000 today.

As of today, 6,678 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,931 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Seventy-six new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 8,765 on Oahu, 493 in Hawaii County, 352 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. One new case of a resident diagnosed outside of the state was reported today, bringing the tally to 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

