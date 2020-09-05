Kauai house fire displaces 4 residents

Four people were left homeless after an early morning fire today in Waimea.

Firefighters from four stations responded to a report of a structure fire on Alawai Road at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to a preliminary report, the one-story dwelling was engulfed in flames when crews arrived..

The fire was contained at approximately 2:40 a.m., when Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative personnel proceeded to shut off power to the home. Fire personnel extinguish any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage was estimated at $400,000, according to fire officials.

Volunteers with the America Red Cross assisted the displaced individuals.