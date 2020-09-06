Hawaii reports coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 164 new cases statewide

Hawaii health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 164 new infections, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 85 fatalities and 9,855 cases.

A total of 73 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is nearly 189,000 today.

The total new cases today included 147 on Oahu, 14 on Hawaii island, and three in Maui County.

As the result of updated information, one case from Maui and another from the Big Island were removed from the counts, and a case from Honolulu was re-categorized to Kauai, officials said.

As of today, 6,779 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,991 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Sixty new release cases were reported today, according to the Department of Health’s midday tally.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak include 8,911 on Oahu, 506 in Hawaii County, 354 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 25 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Officials counted 5,107 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 164 positive cases representing 3.2% of the total tested. Of the 234,903 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 597 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today there are now 257 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in Hawaii hospitals.

According to state figures, 50 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and 37 are on ventilators. About 61%,of the state’s ICU beds, and 19% of Hawaii’s ventilators are now in use, by both coronavirus and non-virus patients, according to the state.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 595 hospitalizations within the state, 528 have been on Oahu, 45 on Maui, 21 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,509 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 224 releases, and Maui has seen 203 patients released. Kauai has two active infections, according to Health Department figures.