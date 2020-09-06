Man critically injured in Kaimuki after moped collides with vehicle

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after the moped he was riding collided with a motor vehicle in Kaimuki on Saturday.
Honolulu police say the man was heading northwest on Sunset Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Saturday when he suddenly turned into the path of travel of another vehicle heading in the opposite direction that was being driven by a 48-year-old man.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.
The unidentified moped operator was ejected in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Honolulu Police Department investigators say speed on the part of the moped was possibly a factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in this incident.
An investigation into the collision continues.
