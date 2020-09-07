comscore Honolulu police arrest suspect, 33, in theft from Waipahu construction site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police arrest suspect, 33, in theft from Waipahu construction site

Police this morning arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of stealing from a Waipahu construction site.

A security guard spotted the man trespassing at 3:34 a.m. today and called 911, police said.

Responding officers saw the man nearby, where he was stopped with property in his possession that was allegedly stolen from the construction site.

The man was arrested at 5:58 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree trespassing.

