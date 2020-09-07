West Loch Village to get COVID tests

The city planned to conduct COVID-19 testing today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the residents of West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach. The testing comes after two individuals living at the property recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The property manager of West Loch Elderly Village, Locations Inc., sent out notices to tenants to inform them of the situation and describe its sanitization protocol. COVID-19 testing at West Loch Elderly Village will be conducted by the city’s infectious disease officer, Dr. Jill Omori, and her team,” the city said in a news release.

“This testing is free and insurance is not required but pre-registration is recommended. Please visit DoIneedaCOVID19test.com to sign-up,” the city said.