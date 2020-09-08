City starts $810,000 renovation project at Oneula Beach Park this week

A capital improvement project to reconstruct the access road and parking lots at Oneula Beach Park in Ewa Beach is scheduled to begin this week, city officials said, and expected to be done by spring.

The popular park, also known as Hau Bush, currently remains closed due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, although standalone comfort stations and outdoor showers remain open during regular hours.

The approximately $810,000 project — awarded to Peterson Bros. Construction Inc. – includes new, seal-coated asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalks and curbs, traffic signs and speed bumps, and Americans with Disabilities Act parking stall improvements. Five kiawe trees damaging the roadway will also be removed.

When done, the three renovated parking lots will offer nearly 60 regular and five ADA-compliant stalls.

During the project, to be done in phases, the access road and parking lots at the beach park will be selectively closed. The project will begin on the Waianae-side of the park and progress in the town direction.

Other park facilities such as fields and the beach will reopen in accordance with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency orders.