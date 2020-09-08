Two more Oahu bus drivers contract COVID-19

Two more city bus drivers tested positive for the coronavirus, Oahu Transit Services Inc. announced today.

The first TheBus operator tested positive today after being on sick leave since Aug. 31.

The operator was tested Aug. 30, and last worked Aug. 28 and did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while working that day.

The operator drove TheBus #856 on Route 60 (4:08 a.m.-4:38 a.m.), Route 52 (4:08 a.m. – 10:51 a.m.), Route 51 (5:04 a.m. to 6:24 a.m.), Route 52 (6:38 a.m.-10:51 a.m.)

The second driver tested positive for COVID-19 today after feeling sick after work on Friday.

That operator was put on sick leave Saturday and got tested Monday.

The driver’s last day of work was Friday, and had no close contact with riders or employees, OTS said in a news release.

The driver operated TheBus #525 Thursday on Route 7 (4:44 a.m.-2:13 p.m.).

On Friday, the operator drove TheBus #307 on Route 103 (6:05 a.m.-6:46 a.m.); TheBus #47 on Route 672 (10:40 a.m.-1:13 p.m.); Route 673 (1:40 p.m.-2:15 p.m., 3:18 p.m.-3:57 p.m.); Route 671 (2:40 p.m.-3:10p.m., 4:40 p.m.-5:10 p.m.); and Route 674 (4:10 p.m.-4:34 p.m.)