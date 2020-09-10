comscore 500K people in Oregon forced to flee wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
500K people in Oregon forced to flee wildfires

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:16 pm
  ASSOCIATED PRESS In a photo provided by Christian Gallagher, a street in West Linn, Ore., is shrouded by smoke from wildfires today.

    In a photo provided by Christian Gallagher, a street in West Linn, Ore., is shrouded by smoke from wildfires today.

SALEM, Ore. >> Authorities in Oregon now say more than 500,000 people statewide have been forced to evacuate because of wildfires.

The latest figures today come from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. That’s over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population.

More than 1,400 square miles have burned this week in the state. Authorities say the wildfire activity was particularly acute this afternoon in northwestern Oregon as hot, windy conditions continued.

At a news conference today, Gov. Kate Brown said there have been fatalities but the exact number is not yet known. There have been at least three reported fire deaths in the state.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says it is evacuating a prison out of an abundance of caution as two large wildfires in the area appear to be merging.

Authorities said they evacuated more than 1,300 adults in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, which houses mostly women. Those evacuated are being relocated and not released.

Wilsonville is about 16 miles south of Portland.

Earlier this week, fires triggered evacuations at three other prisons near Oregon’s capital city of Salem.

