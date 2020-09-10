Dole School in Kalihi mourns death of staff member in home quarantine

A Dole Middle School employee who worked in the school’s office died Wednesday after being quarantined at home because of COVID-19 cases among staff members. However, the Department of Education could not confirm the cause of the death.

The campus is in Kalihi, a neighborhood that has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the recent announcement of COVID-19 cases at the school, there may be speculation about the cause of this person’s passing,” the Department of Education said, without identifying her. “In accordance with state laws, the department cannot confirm the cause of this person’s passing.”

On Monday, the department announced that two Dole employees and a student had been confirmed to have COVID-19 over the past week. The student had not been on campus since Aug. 17. The employees had no contact with students and minimal contact with other staff, and were last on campus on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.

“My heart goes out to the Dole Middle School community as they mourn the loss of a dedicated colleague and friend,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said in a statement Thursday. “Those who worked closely with her fondly remember her witty sense of humor and a presence that would light up the campus. She would always go above and beyond to help others in need.”

“On behalf of the department, I offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the school community,” she said. “I’m hopeful this individual’s memory will be honored with stories of her positive impact on the community and service to the students of Kalihi.”