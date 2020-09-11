Assailant attacks Maui bicyclist with golf club

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the male involved in an unprovoked attack on a bicyclist in Haiku Tuesday between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Police said a male was riding his bicycle on Haiku Road when he was confronted by a Caucasian male in a newer model white pickup truck, possibly a Toyota. The driver exited the vehicle and struck the bicyclist several times with a golf club, causing injury.

The culprit is described as possibly in his early 40s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair down to his neck and blue eyes. He had a medium-sized black dog with a white spot on its face in the vehicle with him. After the assault, the male left in the Peahi direction on Haiku Road.

Anyone with information on the attack should call Maui Crime Stoppers at 242-6966 or the Maui Police Department nonemergency number at 244-6400 and refer to report number 20-032076. Police said the man should be considered dangerous and not to approach him.