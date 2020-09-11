Colorado woman arrested in Hana stabbing

A 24-year-old Colorado woman was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest after a stabbing in Hana today.

Maui police said Hana patrol officers were summoned at 3:46 a.m. to investigate a report of a woman with a stab wound at 4590 Hana Highway. Tara Trunfio was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, which took place near the end of Ulaino Road, police said.

Officers located her at the very end of the road shortly after 5 a.m. As being she was advised of her rights and told she was under arrest, Trunfio reportedly physically and verbally resisted, police said, and a struggle ensued. Trunfio was taken into custody and transported to the Hana Police Station. Police said neither Trunfio nor the officers sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

Trunfio was later transported to police headquarters in Wailuku for processing. She remained in custody with bail set at $7,000