Hawaii sees 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 167 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 167 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 96 fatalities and 10,459 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately provided about the latest deaths on Oahu.

A total of 83 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

State health officials have yet to count several of the latest Big Island deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in department’s fatality count due to a pending verification process. Hilo Medical Center said Thursday that a total of 10 residents with COVID-19 at the veterans home in Hilo have died.

The U.S. death toll is over 192,000 today.

The total new cases today included 142 on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii island and four on Molokai in Maui County.

As of today, 7,029 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 3,334 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 31% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. One-hundred-fifty-eight new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 9,446 on Oahu, 562 in Hawaii County, 367 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 3,556 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 167 positive cases representing 4.6% of the total tested. Of the 250,039 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 622 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 620 hospitalizations within the state, 549 have been on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 23 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,793 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 261 releases, Maui has seen 223 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.