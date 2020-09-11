comscore Officials investigating juvenile monk seal death on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials investigating juvenile monk seal death on Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Wildlife enforcement officials are investigating the death of a juvenile monk seal found dead on Kauai.

The death was reported on Thursday in the Anahola area, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The cause of the death remains unknown.

Both DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement are conducting the investigation.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species, with a population of only about 1,400 remaining in the wild, and killing one is considered both a federal and state crime. Under state law, intentionally or knowingly killing a monk seal is considered a felony.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact DOCARE at 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip or call the OLE enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

