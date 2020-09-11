Kokua Line: Expiring driver’s licenses and state IDs add to stress of life during pandemic

Question: My driver’s license expires Oct. 5. I had finally gotten an appointment (after months of trying) for Sept. 21. Now the shutdown has been extended again. What do I do? I need to get my license renewed before it expires.

Answer: You, and others in the same boat, should be getting a call from Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services to reschedule your appointment. Early morning, evening and Saturday hours will be added to accommodate people who couldn’t get their driver’s licenses because of the shutdown.

Here’s an update from CSD:

“When Oahu’s stay-at-home orders are lifted, the Department of Customer Services will resume in- person visits at its offices on an appointment-only basis. Here’s the plan for assisting customers whose appointments (from) Aug. 27 (through) Sept. 23 at driver licensing centers were canceled:

“If Oahu’s restrictions are lifted on Sept. 24, driver licensing centers will immediately dedicate one hour in the morning (from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) and another hour in the afternoon (from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) to specifically serve customers who were affected by the recent cancellations. Saturday hours (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will also be made available to accommodate customers whose appointments (from) Aug. 27 (through) Sept. 23 were canceled. This plan will remain in place until Oct. 31, 2020.

“Staff will be contacting those affected to assist with rescheduling a new time convenient for our customers, or those affected can call 768-9100 for assistance during normal business hours.”

You are one of numerous readers contacting Kokua Line with similar questions and concerns. Many urge Mayor Kirk Caldwell to start treating Oahu’s driver’s licensing centers and satellite city halls as essential businesses not subject to pandemic shutdowns.

Others urge Gov. David Ige to update the emergency proclamation that extended the expiration dates of Hawaii state IDs and driver’s licenses. As of Thursday the proclamation covered only those credentials that expired or will expire March 16 through Sept. 29 — and it extends them only through Sept. 30. That’s no help to you and many others who have emailed and called, and who have no guarantee of renewal before your licenses expire. Readers emphasize that they need a valid government-issued ID for many essential tasks, beyond driving.

Q: Do we have to apply separately for the $300 extra unemployment pay? When we will get it? I am on regular Unemployment Insurance.

A: You don’t have to apply, per se, but you do have to certify that your job loss is related to the pandemic. That’s one of the eligibility requirements, along with having a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 in unemployment compensation.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says that you and others will be able to start certifying on Saturday, by logging into your HUIClaims account at huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/ and confirming that your employment or partial unemployment is due to disruptions caused by COVID- 19.

Claimants receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, the 13-week extension after regular UI runs out, also must certify in this manner, the DLIR says.

Claimants receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance won’t have to take this step, because the COVID-19 factor was covered when they were deemed eligible.

As for your second question, the DLIR says on its website that it will begin processing these payments in October, for at least five weeks retroactive to Aug. 1.

Mahalo

We want to express our deepest appreciation and thankfulness to all the helpful motorists and police officers in assisting us in our “flying mattress” mishap on the H-1 freeway westbound near the Bishop Museum on Sunday. We were touched by their kindness and aloha spirit in “pitching in” to help us in a dangerous and stressful situation. They turned a terrifying incident into a heartwarming experience of assistance and cooperation between people. God bless you all! P.S. The mattress survived as well. — Flying Mattress Mom

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.