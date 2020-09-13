comscore Suspect flees on foot after North Shore motorcycle crash, Honolulu police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suspect flees on foot after North Shore motorcycle crash, Honolulu police say

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
One person was injured and another is wanted for fleeing the scene after a collision involving a car and motorcycle on Saturday in the Sunset Beach area.

Honolulu police said a woman, 56, was riding a black 2007 Triumph motorcycle southbound on Kamehameha Highway around 5:40 p.m. Saturday when a black 2006 Toyota Scion entered the roadway from Kalou Marsh Road without stopping.

The woman was unable to avoid a collision and hit the driver’s side of the Scion. After the crash, an unknown male driver exited the car and fled on foot.

An ambulance transported the woman to an area hospital, where police say she remains in serious condition.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

An investigation into the crash continues.

