Las Vegas Advisor: Return of Wynn casino buffet hits a snag

Wynn Las Vegas, the first casino to bring back its buffet after they all closed in March, has now become the first to close it again. According to a spokesperson, the decision was based on negative feedback from patrons regarding the buffet experience.

Wynn tried to implement a “serviced” format, by which food was ordered from a menu and delivered to the table. It was the same high-­quality food that the buffet is famous for, but it was no longer a buffet in customers’ eyes. Wynn says it will rework the format and reopen on a date that hasn’t been determined. That leaves just two open buffets in Las Vegas, at the Cosmopolitan and South Point. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace was supposed to open in September, but that’s been postponed indefinitely.

Sports book opens: After a major remodel, the Treasure Island’s big new sports book has been relocated and expanded and is now open. The old book was small and sedate, tucked away in a corner of the casino, while the new book is five times the size and centrally located.

Hot, hot, hot: How hot was it in Las Vegas this summer? A 98-degree day on Sept. 1 ended a 61-day streak of triple-digit temperatures, falling just five days short of the all-time record of 66 days, set in 1944. Since then a new record was set for the hottest temperature ever recorded in September — 114 degrees, a full four degrees hotter than the previous record of 110 set in 1955. Almost midway through September, multiple 100-degree days continue to be forecast.

Question: Are the crowds coming back to town?

Answer: They’re coming back, but the counts are still well below normal, especially during weekdays. The weekends are busier and Labor Day produced a 22-mile, stop-and-go traffic jam reminiscent of pre-shutdown Vegas for motorists returning to southern California after the long holiday weekend.

