Last day of surge COVID-19 testing taking place around Oahu today

Today is the last day of the free surge testing for COVID-19 offered by the city in partnership with state and federal partners, including the U.S. Surgeon General.

The tests, which are free, are done by a self-administered nasal swab under the supervision of trained medical volunteers.

Among those who are eligible are anyone over the age of 5, including health care workers, first responders and individuals with symptoms, as well as individuals without symptoms.

Surge testing began at 8 a.m. today and will be available through 4 p.m. today at Pier 2 Cruise Terminal in Honolulu.

It is also available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aloha Stadium, Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, Kailua District Park, at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel and at the Walmart in Pearl City.

For neighbor isles, testing will take place at Westside Pharmacy in Hanapepe on Kauai and at Pahoa Pharmacy on Hawaii island.

Although walk-ins are welcome, registering in advance is recommended. To sign up, visit doineedacovid19test.com.