Police ask for help seeking woman, 32, wanted for assault

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 32-year-old woman on a $100,000 warrant of arrest for second-degree assault.
The suspect, Tani Kalani, also known as Tai Goeas-Kalani, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
She has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ala Moana area, police said.
Anyone with information on this person is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
