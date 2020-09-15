comscore Police investigating motor vehicle accident in Sunset Beach; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigating motor vehicle accident in Sunset Beach; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 am

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Paramedics responding to a call around 5:15 a.m. today found a man in his 50s on Kamehameha Highway and pronounced him dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available as police investigate the scene.

Police have also set up a contraflow lane on Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach.

The highway was initially closed in both directions around 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

