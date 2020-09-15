Police investigating motor vehicle accident in Sunset Beach; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident.
Paramedics responding to a call around 5:15 a.m. today found a man in his 50s on Kamehameha Highway and pronounced him dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available as police investigate the scene.
Police have also set up a contraflow lane on Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach.
The highway was initially closed in both directions around 6 a.m.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.