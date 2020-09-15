People’s Open Markets on Oahu to resume regular hours Saturday

Honolulu officials announced today that the People’s Open Markets — a city-sponsored farmer’s market founded to support local agriculture — will resume their regular schedule this Saturday.

Five rotating market locations, from Kalihi to Hawaii Kai, will be open this weekend.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said the markets were previously closed Aug. 8 as part of the mayor’s emergency order with the intention of combating the second surge of COVID-19 cases.

Under a more recent order, certified farmer’s markets are considered essential businesses, and given that parking lots for parks have since reopened, the department decided to resume market operations.

“While these markets are an excellent way for farmers to sell their produce and for the public to access the discounted food they sell, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and cognizant of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said the department in a news release. “Physical distancing and face mask requirements established for these markets prior to the Aug. 8 closure will again be enforced.”

A schedule of People’s Open Markets is available here.