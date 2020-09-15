comscore People’s Open Markets on Oahu to resume regular hours Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Top News

People’s Open Markets on Oahu to resume regular hours Saturday

  • Today

Honolulu officials announced today that the People’s Open Markets — a city-sponsored farmer’s market founded to support local agriculture — will resume their regular schedule this Saturday.

Five rotating market locations, from Kalihi to Hawaii Kai, will be open this weekend.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said the markets were previously closed Aug. 8 as part of the mayor’s emergency order with the intention of combating the second surge of COVID-19 cases.

Under a more recent order, certified farmer’s markets are considered essential businesses, and given that parking lots for parks have since reopened, the department decided to resume market operations.

“While these markets are an excellent way for farmers to sell their produce and for the public to access the discounted food they sell, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and cognizant of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said the department in a news release. “Physical distancing and face mask requirements established for these markets prior to the Aug. 8 closure will again be enforced.”

A schedule of People’s Open Markets is available here.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Nearly 1,300 without power after outage in Kailua
Looking Back

Scroll Up