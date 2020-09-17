General election ballots will be sent to voters early in Honolulu

Honolulu election officials announced today that ballots will be mailed early to registered voters, starting Oct. 5, to ensure timely delivery for the general election in November.

The news comes after a recent warning from the U.S. Postal Service to Hawaii, 45 other states and the District of Columbia that it could not guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election would arrive in time to be counted.

“Due to the recent concern over mail delivery times, we wanted to avoid delivery issues to the largest extent possible,” City Clerk Glen Takahashi said in a news release. “The mailing date factors in the U.S. Postal System’s average delivery service standard of 5-13 days to enable voters to receive their packets by Oct. 16.”

Voters are strongly encouraged to return their voted ballots, which come with prepaid postage, via USPS mail or at a designated Honolulu ballot drop box.

More information, as well as a list of ballot drop box locations, is available at honoluluelections.us.