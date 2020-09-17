Hawaii sees 4 COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 160 new coronavirus cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 160 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 107 fatalities and 11,105 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu.

A total of 94 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

Hawaii County Civil Defense this morning reported there are now 16 deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 17. State health officials have so far only counted three deaths in Hawaii County, with the other deaths pending a verification process.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 197,000 today.

Hawaii’s new cases today included 137 on Oahu, 20 cases on Hawaii island and three cases in Maui County. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was removed from the tally.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,015 on Oahu, 623 in Hawaii County, 381 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,750 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 4,248 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 38% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 143 new release cases today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 685 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 683 hospitalizations in the state, 604 have been on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 31 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 3,522 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 421 releases, Maui has seen 248 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.

