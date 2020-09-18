comscore Brush fire closes roads in neighborhood in Waialae Nui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes roads in neighborhood in Waialae Nui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:52 pm
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu firefighters extinguish a smoldering brush fire on Wednesday afternoon.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu firefighters extinguish a smoldering brush fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have closed roads in the area of Halekoa Drive and Palipaa Drive in Waialae Nui due to a brush fire.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

