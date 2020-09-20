Column: COVID-19 risks increase with diabetes

Underlying health conditions such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Managing chronic disease, and preventing it when you can, is critical during this public health crisis. This helps with the pandemic and will keep our communities and families healthy over time.

Recent research from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that three-quarters of those who died from COVID-19 had an underlying medical condition. The three most common conditions were cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, which were present in 60%, 40%, and 21%, respectively, of deaths due to COVID-19. These conditions, especially diabetes, were even more common among young and working age adults who succumbed to the virus.

Despite Hawaii’s reputation as one of the healthiest states in the nation, a disproportionate number of our residents suffer from the very chronic diseases that place us at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness. An estimated 1 in every 2 adult residents in Hawaii has diabetes or prediabetes. Of those with prediabetes, more than 80% do not know that they have it. A recent study found high rates of chronic disease, including diabetes, in young people in Hawaii.

Preventing and managing diabetes is not always easy. The pandemic makes this harder. Thankfully, Hawaii has many options to assist people in managing their prediabetes or diabetes, even during the era of coronavirus. Experts agree that people should continue the same critical steps of managing their disease which include: being physically active, managing stress, and eating a healthy diet.

People should also keep monitoring their blood sugar, keeping appointments with their primary care provider, and maintaining a supply of their medications.

While it can be hard to take many of these steps at the moment, there is support and guidance available. Hawaii has 24 accredited or recognized Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) sites across the state. These DSMES programs provide coaching and tips for managing diabetes to help people maintain control of their blood sugar. Many of these programs have modified their delivery to accommodate virtual appointments, recognizing the importance of continuity of care for people especially during the outbreak.

Additionally, across the islands, the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is offered in a variety of community and health care settings, including community health centers, retail pharmacies (KTA Super Stores, Times Pharmacy) and medical centers (Kauai Medical Clinic, Queen’s Health Center) — often at no cost to participants. (Find options at www.healthyhawaii.com/ prevent-diabetes/ find-a-cdc-approved-dpp/.)

The DPP is an evidence-based lifestyle change program, that can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. It supports participants in modifying their eating habits, being physically active, and losing weight. HI DPP will soon be offered by several CDC-recognized organizations that will allow more people to participate in DPP from the comfort and safety of their home.

Ultimately, prioritizing and sustaining prevention and management programs is vital both to short-term and long-term healthcare and economic stability. Diabetes costs the state $1.8 billion in direct health care costs and loss of productivity.

Without an intervention program, a significant number of people with prediabetes will develop diabetes. This in turn will ultimately increase the economic burden on our families, communities, and health care system. Prevention programs, such DPP, and disease management programs, such as DSMES, are essential to our COVID-19 recovery and long-term viability for both our state and our communities. And they can help us recover and stay healthy together.

Blythe Nett is the chronic disease detection and control section supervisor at the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH); Kevin Watanabe is DOH’s diabetes program coordinator; Tetine Sentell is professor/director of the Office of Public Health Studies, University of Hawaii-Manoa.