State firefighters contain wildfire on Maunawili Ditch Trail

State wildland firefighters have contained a fire on the Pali Highway end of the Maunawili Ditch Trail, a spokesman for the Department of Land and Natural Resources said today.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) responded this afternoon to a wildland fire two miles from a parking lot on the Pali Highway side of the trail.

The fire burned one acre in a large open area on the mountain side of the trail with lots of ironwood trees and ironwood needles, DLNR spokesman Dan Dennison said.

DLNR said the blaze was reported contained by 3 p.m.

DOFAW dispatched three fire engines with 15 wildland firefghters. DLNR said that while county fire departments respond to fires in residential areas, DOFAW has primary wildfire response. However, county fire departments typically respond to wildfires as well as residential area fires.

September and October are typically the driest months in Hawaii, DLNR said.

Residents and visitors are cautioned to be particularly mindful about wildfire preventions by:

>> Clearing vegetation within 10 feet of campfires and barbecues, keeping a shovel and water nearby, and putting fires out cold before walking away.

>> Making sure machinery (chainsaws and weed trimmers) and recreational vehicles have operating spark arrestors and are maintained regularly.

>> Parking cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

>> Refraining from using fireworks in residential areas.