Hilo Medical Center reports another death at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency today reported one more fatality at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, raising the facility’s pandemic death toll to 25. A total of 27 people with COVID-19 have died on the Big Island, all but two of whom were residents of the nursing home, according to the medical center.

Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii County, the agency said. No other details were immediately available.

“Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families,” according to a message from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency. “To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance.”