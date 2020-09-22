comscore Hilo Medical Center reports another death at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hilo Medical Center reports another death at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007 The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo has been the site of a major cluster of coronavirus cases.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007

    The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo has been the site of a major cluster of coronavirus cases.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency today reported one more fatality at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, raising the facility’s pandemic death toll to 25. A total of 27 people with COVID-19 have died on the Big Island, all but two of whom were residents of the nursing home, according to the medical center.

Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii County, the agency said. No other details were immediately available.

“Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families,” according to a message from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency. “To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance.”

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

