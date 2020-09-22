WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces next phase of COVID-19 response on Oahu

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will unveil his latest Emergency Order to replace the one expiring Thursday for the City and County of Honolulu during a media briefing today at 1:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium.
Caldwell is scheduled to be joined by acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.
Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Caldwell's Facebook page.
