WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces next phase of COVID-19 response on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 pm

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will unveil his latest Emergency Order to replace the one expiring Thursday for the City and County of Honolulu during a media briefing today at 1:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium.

Caldwell is scheduled to be joined by acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.

