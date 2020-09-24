2 new COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 90 new coronavirus cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 90 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 124 fatalities and 11,779 cases.

The new infection cases in Hawaii today included 81 on Oahu, five in Hawaii County, two in Maui County, and two residents diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one case from Hawaii County was removed from the tally.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu. Hawaii Department of Health has yet to count the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

The Health Department’s official death toll as of today includes 99 on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii island, and nine on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The official statewide death toll is expected to climb significantly since the state Health Department has not yet verified the cause of death in most of the reported fatalities at the Hilo veterans home, which has a total of 26 fatalities. Hawaii County’s total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic stand at 28.

The U.S. death toll today surpassed 202,000. The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,627 on Oahu, 677 in Hawaii County, 388 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 30 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,390 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 5,265 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 44% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 140 new release cases today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 779 have required hospitalizations, with 16 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 779 hospitalizations in the state, 687 have been on Oahu, 52 on Maui, 37 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today that there are 162 COVID-19 patients in Hawaii hospitals, with 54 of them in intensive care units and 34 on ventilators.

By county, Honolulu has seen 4,442 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 492 releases, Maui has seen 275 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.