Beretania Florist excited and hopeful to reopen following confusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Beretania Florist excited and hopeful to reopen following confusion

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beretania Florist owner Reece Nakamoto Farinas placed fresh flowers on display Tuesday at the shop in Maikiki to prepare for reopening.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beretania Florist owner Reece Nakamoto Farinas took down the “Closed” sign on the door.

Reece Nakamoto Farinas, whose family owns Beretania Florist, had an unpleasant surprise Sept. 15 when his mother got a call from the city’s COVID-19 hotline ordering their business to close immediately because they were violating Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Sept. 8, amended Emergency Order 2020-26, which expired Wednesday night. Read more

