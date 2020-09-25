Aloun Farms annual pumpkin festival canceled due to pandemic

Aloun Farms in Kapolei announced today that it will be canceling its 20th annual Pumpkin Festival and educational tours this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The educational tours were originally scheduled to kick off Oct. 1, followed by family-fun festivities that usually take place the last three weekends of the month at the farm.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the cancellation of our Aloun Farms’ Annual Pumpkin Festival and educational tours this year,” Aloun Farms President and General Manager Alec Sou said in a news release. “We explored every safety measure in hopes of continuing this annual tradition, but decided to err on the side of caution in order to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

In past years, the state’s largest pumpkin festival has attracted up to 60,000 attendees over three weekends, with hayrides, pumpkin picking, entertainment, games and other activities.

In addition, Aloun Farms in past years partnered with schools, and welcomed thousands of students of all ages, along with their families, to the farm to learn more about diversified agriculture and harvesting crops in Hawaii, with hands-on activities.

Proceeds from both activities supported various community nonprofits and schools.

Aloun Farms said it will still harvest its wide variety of pumpkins, both decorative and edible, which will be for sale at grocery stores around Oahu, The pumpkins will be available at Don Quijote, Times, Safeway and Foodland, or online through the Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Farm to Car program.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding in our decision to cancel this year’s Pumpkin Festival, and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our farm next year,” said Sou. “Please stay safe as you enjoy the holiday season.”