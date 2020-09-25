Hawaii State Hospital has 4 COVID-19 cases, including 1 patient, 3 staff members

The state Health Department today said that one patient and three staff members at the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe have tested positive for COVID-19.

After the first staff member tested positive last week, the department said the hospital immediately activated its standard protocol to test all of its staff and patients, and two others tested positive.

The three staff members are now in isolation and not working at the hospital.

The hospital issued an alert to all employees, and continued to test staff and patients over the next several days.

In the latest round on Wednesday, one patient tested positive, and will be kept in isolation at the hospital.

To date, a total of 68 staff and 22 patients in the hospital’s admissions unit have been tested, and there are no other positive cases.

In July, a Hawaii State Hospital contractor tested positive for COVID-19, but wore a face mask at all times while working, and had minimal direct contact with patients and staff.